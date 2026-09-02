Bron Breakker wants to be remembered as one of WWE’s top athletes and an “absolute dog.”

Breakker recently appeared on 11Alive for an in-depth interview (see video below), during which he discussed his transition from football to professional wrestling, along with the legacy he hopes to leave behind when his career is over.

“That I was just flat-out just an absolute dog,” Breakker said. “I don’t think anyone, you know, when I walk away, can argue against that. So, at the end, whenever, you know, that’s years and years and years, but that’s the legacy I want to leave.”

The WWE Tag Team Champion also wants to be viewed as a complete performer and one of the greatest athletes to compete for the company.

“Yeah. Just someone that was really good, someone who was really well-rounded, someone that’s, you know, arguably the greatest athlete that works here,” he added. “You know, I mean, like I said, I just have a lot left to prove, and I have a lot of things left to accomplish and, you know, it’s gonna be a fun, fun process.”

When asked to name the most memorable in-ring moment of his career thus far, Breakker explained that he prefers to focus on what lies ahead.

“It’s tough to say,” he admitted. “I’m not really someone that likes to look back on my career and look at the things that I’ve done. I’m a forward thinker. I’m a goal-oriented person.”

Breakker believes he still has too much left to accomplish before he can begin reflecting on his career.

“I’m looking forward, looking ahead, looking at things that I haven’t accomplished yet. There’s still so much that I haven’t accomplished that I need to get done before I can sit here and reminisce on the things that I’ve done. I don’t think I’m in a position to do that yet, so I feel like the future is bright and we’re yet to see it.”

Breakker currently holds the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Austin Theory. He is also scheduled to face Oba Femi at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on September 6 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/6 for live WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Results coverage.