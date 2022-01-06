New NXT champion Bron Breakker recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri from CBS Sports to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on his marquee title win, and how his father, Rick Steiner, and his uncle, Scott Steiner, are super proud. Highlights from the interview are below.

What winning the NXT championship felt like:

It was a surreal moment. I’ll remember that for the rest of my life. It was just unbelievable. It still hasn’t set in yet, it only happened 12 hours ago. That was really cool. My dad, it was the first time he’s ever seen me work and he sat front row. It was cool. It was a moment. That’s a moment I’ll cherish forever.

What Rick and Scott Steiner’s reaction was to his NXT title win:

It’s crazy, man. They’re proud of me. You know what I mean? They’re happy for me. They’re kind of living through me in a way, a little bit. They’re very involved. Talking to me, giving me tips, help, whatever the case is. It’s cool, man. I could see it makes them happy, man. It’s a really cool thing.

How this signifies a changing of the guard in NXT:

I don’t think it’s a nail in the coffin or anything like that. We’re just shifting from black and gold to 2.0… Tomasso is going to be around. I’m sure that he and I will cross paths again. That will happen at some point in time whether it’s now or later. It’s going to happen again. I’m looking forward to it. It’s just a shift. Those guys are going to be here. I’m fully aware that they’re here. It ain’t going anywhere.

What his goals will be as NXT champion: