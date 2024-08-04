Bron Breakker is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Breakker defeated Sami Zayn at this evening’s WWE SummerSlam premium live event in Cleveland, Ohio after hitting not one, but two massive spears.

AND NEW Bron Breakker has defeated Sami Zayn to become the NEW Intercontinental Champion.#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/WHP5Cl264M — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 3, 2024

This marks Breakker’s first title win on the main roster. He is a former one-time NXT tag team champion and two-time NXT Champion. Zayn’s reign began back at WrestleMania XL after he dethroned GUNTHER.

Full results to today’s WWE SummerSlam can be found here.