Bron Breakker is your brand new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

During the main event of this week’s episode of RAW, Breakker was able to defeat Jey Uso to capture the title due to some interference from the Bloodline.

Toward the end of the match, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Tonga Lao rose from their ringside seats, with Solo insisting that he was just trying to help Jey win the title. Jey responded by telling him he didn’t need or want their help.

As Breakker tried to take out Uso at one point, he instead clotheslined Jacob Fatu. Fatu eventually went on to hit Uso with a superkick and Samoan dropped him through the announce table. The finish came when Breakker dragged Uso into the ring and hit a super spear for the 1, 2, 3.

Jey Uso’s IC title reign comes to an end at 27 days. This marks Breakker’s second run with the title.