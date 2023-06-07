Bron Breakker has challenged WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to a title match.

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode saw Breakker attack Ilja Dragunov early in the show. After the Women’s Battle Royal main event, a NXT camera man caught up with Breakker in the parking lot of the WWE Performance Center. Breakker was asked about his attack on Dragunov, and this led to Breakker calling on Rollins to bring the WWE World Heavyweight Title to NXT. The following comes from our detailed NXT recap:

“Bron Breakker is in the back parking lot now. A camera man asks Bron why he attacked Ilja Dragunov tonight. Bron says because he’s not letting Dragunov spit out that nonsense about being the most intense in NXT. Are you kidding? Bron says he’s going to start holding everyone accountable, from top to bottom. Speaking of the top… how about WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins? Monday Night Rollins, the Workhorse of WWE? Bron calls on Rollins to prove it. Bron says Rollins was the first NXT Champion and Bron was the most dominant, so why don’t Rollins come to NXT and put his title on the line against Bron? Breakker walks off as NXT goes off the air.”

WWE has not confirmed Breakker vs. Rollins as of this writing, and Rollins has not responded to the challenge. Below is footage from tonight’s show-closing segment:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.