WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker says one of his goals is to have a match at WrestleMania against a major, established WWE Superstar.

Breakker recently spoke with ViBe & Wrestling, and said he’s confident that one day he will face, and defeat, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He named other main roster stars he’d like to face – WWE Champion Big E, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.

“I will fight Roman Reigns one day, for sure,” Breakker said. “I will beat him one day too. As far as RAW goes, obviously Seth Rollins. There are just tons of guys between both brands. Bobby Lashley is another one. Big E is obviously WWE Champion right now. Drew McIntyre too.”

Breakker led Team 2.0 (Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Tony D’Angelo) to victory over Team Black & Gold (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, LA Knight, Pete Dunne) at Sunday’s NXT WarGames event. After coming up short against Ciampa at Halloween Havoc in late October, Breakker has made it clear that he is ready to challenge Ciampa again.

