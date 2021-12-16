NXT star Bron Breakker recently spoke with WWE El Brunch about his run with the NXT brand so far, and how he feels about heading into his matchup with Roderick Strong. The son of Rick Steiner later gave his thoughts on what a matchup with Brock Lesnar would be like, predicting that it would be closer to a war. Highlights are below.

His thoughts on Roderick Strong:

“Roderick Strong, he’s a really tough guy and a tough competitor. I have to give credit where it’s due, he’s a very elite superstar. He’s very elite. He brings the best out of his opponents. That’s all I can really say about him is that he’s elite. He’s a top performer. All the respect to Roddy. It was an old school slugfest. I was thankful for the opportunity.”

Thinks a match with Brock Lesnar would be a war:

“I met him (in) like 2017. I went backstage to Raw when I was in college. I met him there. As a performer, I haven’t ran into him. I’d love to work with Brock. He’s an animal. Like Roddy, he would elevate me, force me to elevate and bring my game up. It would be a war.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)