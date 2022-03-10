Former NXT champion Bron Breakker joined Jon Alba’s One-On-One show to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his recent main roster debut, and how it was a wonderful experience for him. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he had a wonderful experience on the main roster and learned a lot of things:

It was a great experience. I learned a ton of things. Monday night, there is a feeling to it. It’s a unique feeling, just being on Raw. It’s the biggest show. It’s crazy to think I was even part of that, to get to perform, it was such an honor for me to be there. So cool. I got to meet and talk with a ton of the superstars, they gave me all kinds of tips and helps, things they wanted to extend to me to help me be successful. It was a blast.

On advice he received:

Probably smile more. Everyone is telling me that. It’s one of those…I’m just not sure I’ve been coached up on that thus far. It’s another thing I have to work on and figure out how to make it my own and make it unique in my own way. I got so many coaching points and things to learn from that experience. So many things I can take away to be part of that.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)