NXT champion Bron Breakker recently spoke with Fightful about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on his brothers potentially joining the business, and how he felt sharing a moment with his father after winning the NXT title. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says his NXT title win was the first time his father saw him perform:

“It was really cool. It was the first time he’s seen me perform. It was an unbelievable moment. I’ll never forget it.”

Comments on his two brothers potentially transitioning to wrestling:

“We all kind of do our own stuff. My oldest brother, he works on cars and is a handyman and is really good at working on stuff and fixing stuff. He’s an electrician and does welding. He is so technically inclined and a very intelligent person. My middle brother, the same way. He does roofing and stuff. He’s a bit more of the construction route, but he was an athlete in college as well, we all three were. We’re all just doing our stuff. Who knows. Maybe someday.”