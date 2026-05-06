Bron Breakker has his sights set on championship gold, and he’s making it clear that Seth Rollins is the final hurdle in his way.

As WWE Backlash approaches, Breakker is already looking beyond his showdown with Rollins and toward a potential run at the World Heavyweight Championship.

In a recent interview with ESPN, the powerhouse star opened up about his long-term plans and why his upcoming clash feels like a pivotal turning point.

For Breakker, this isn’t just another match.

It’s closure.

“I think this means everything, especially for me getting back in the World Title picture,” he said. “I think the first order of business is getting through Seth Rollins and sort of putting that story to bed because we have a lot of history. Obviously, Seth took me under his wing a little bit over a year ago after WrestleMania to sort of groom me as ‘the next big thing in WWE.’ But things things went a little astray along the way cause I just just had this feeling at some point or another Seth was going to either turn his back on me or pull the rug on me as soon as that things maybe didn’t start going his way or along with his vision that he saw the group going so I just beat him to it really.”

Breakker’s comments highlight the deeply personal nature of the rivalry, which stems from their past alliance and the eventual breakdown of trust.

Now, with tensions boiling over, he’s determined to end that chapter decisively before moving on to bigger opportunities.

And if he gets his way, those opportunities include the top prize on RAW.

Elsewhere in the interview, Breakker also touched on one of his most devastating weapons, the spear, and how it ties directly into his athletic roots.

No surprise here.

“I think it just stems back from my football career. I was a defensive guy for the majority of my career,” he said. “I played linebacker. I played sort of like a hybrid safety linebacker kind of guy that could play in the box and guy that could play in space with skilled players. And I feel like I’ve just been doing this spear my entire life. It’s second nature to me and it’s pretty cool that I can bring that experience from football and translate that over to wrestling.”

With momentum building and confidence high, Breakker is making one thing clear, he’s not just thinking about the future.

He’s charging straight toward it.

Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins airs as part of hour one at WWE Backlash this Saturday in Tampa, FL., which airs live and free on ESPN 2.