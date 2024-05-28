Bron Breakker has been fined again.

The former NXT Champion showed up on last night’s WWE Raw despite being asked to stay home by Raw General Manager, Adam Pearce. Breakker caused havoc by attacking Ilja Dragunov and Ricochet during their singles matchup, a devastating act following his brutal attack on Kale Dixon on the May 20th edition of Raw. Pearce took to Instagram this morning and announced that Breakker’s fine has now been tripled, adding that he believes in Breakker but cannot stand by and let his actions go unpunished.

I’m going to try and directly appeal to you this way because appearances matter. I’ve looked back on what the general public has seen and they’ve seen us together on Monday Night Raw and frankly, I’m embarrassed. You’re defiant, leaving bodies in the wake, and me screaming at you like I’m your dad disappointed at your report card. That’s not what I want the general public to be left with because what I had hoped we achieved Bron Breakker when I drafted you to Monday Night Raw was a level of respect and mutual respect where you and I could look at each other in the eye, say what needed to be said and accomplish the business at hand. But we’re not there. The aspect of professional wrestling that I’ve been very good at over the past 30 years, the one that sees me sit in front of you as Raw general manager, is that 99 times out of a 100, I can get in a room filled with ego and bad intentions and make two people who have zero interest of talking to one another sit at a table and get the job done. I have failed miserably doing that with you. I have taken your spotlight and suspended you and told you to sit your ass at home, I have appealed to you financially by taking money out of your wallet and nothing, as of yet, has worked. You have stared me in the eyes with a vacancy and dare I say hatred and told me that I cannot control you. I will look at you again like I have and tell you, I’m not trying to control you Bron. I do not want to control you, I want you to control you. I see the same thing that everyone else sees, a hall of fame pedigree and every potential possible under the sun. There’s a reason I went out of my way to pull whatever strings I could to draft you to the red brand. I want you to be on Monday Night Raw for today and for tomorrow and for the future because I believe in Bron Breakker. I believe in Bron Breakker. I can’t say it any clearer than that. I tripled your fine and I sent you home again. I’m done trying to talk to you like a man, because maybe you’re not. Maybe you just are a dog faced gremlin.