NXT champion Bron Breakker recently appeared on WWE Die Woche to hype up his upcoming title defense against Apollo Crews, as well as give his thoughts on Ilja Dragunov, a man he greatly looks forward to wrestling in a singles matchup. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his upcoming NXT title defense against Apollo Crews:

I don’t know [what people can expect from my match at NXT Deadline]. It’s a big fight feel I feel like. I’m extremely excited. I remember when Apollo Crews first started, I watched him debut and I wanna say I was either a senior in high school or maybe a young buck in college but, I remember when he first stepped on the scene and I’ve seen his journey the whole time. Now, I think the world of him and I’ve got the utmost respect for him in the world and the man that he is and the wrestler that he is and you know, I’m extremely excited. I can’t wait.

How he looks forward to wrestling Ilja Dragunov in a singles match:

I would absolutely look forward to wrestling Ilja [Dragunov] again in a singles match. Ilja’s a hell of a performer. He’s outstanding so, nothing but great things to say about him and you know, I hope we get to work again soon… He’s great.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)