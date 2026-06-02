Questions are being raised about Bron Breakker’s status following WWE Raw this week in Italy.

Just weeks after returning from a lengthy absence, Breakker has sparked injury speculation after footage surfaced on social media showing him limping as he returned to the team hotel following Monday’s WWE Raw event in Turin, Italy.

The video, which has been making the rounds online, appears to show Breakker favoring his left leg while walking. The former Intercontinental Champion competed against Seth Rollins on the June 1 episode of Raw, leading some fans to wonder if he may have been banged up during the match.

At this point, there has been no confirmation that Breakker suffered any legitimate injury. It is equally possible that he was simply selling the effects of the match without realizing he was being filmed.

For now, WWE has not provided any update regarding Breakker’s condition.

More clarity could come soon, however, as Breakker is currently advertised for WWE’s European Summer Tour live event stop in France on Tuesday.

Whether he competes as scheduled could offer the first indication as to whether there is any actual concern regarding a potential injury.