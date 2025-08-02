The injury bug appears to be sinking its’ teeth into the top-tier portion of the WWE talent roster this summer.

After establishing a new trio of Superstars for a faction on the WWE Raw brand, “The Oracle” Paul Heyman began to go to war against his former running mates in The Bloodline.

With that in mind, a tag-team match was set up for night one of WWE SummerSlam 2025 pitting Heyman-led duo Bron Breakker and “Big” Bronson Reed against the former duo from The Bloodline of “OTC1” Roman Reigns and “Main Event” Jey Uso.

Why?

Because 2025 Mr. Money In The Bank Seth Rollins reportedly suffered a knee injury during his WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event match against LA Knight back on July 12. There are those who dispute the legitimacy of the injury, claiming it’s to camouflage an upcoming briefcase cash-in by the longtime WWE veteran.

Regardless, Heyman’s trio quickly shifted to a duo the past couple of weeks, with Bron Breakker assuming the role of the leader of the newfound group.

And now he appears to be injured.

Exclusive off-air footage has surfaced from inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey at night one of WWE SummerSlam 2025, which shows Bron Breakker needing assistance to make it to the backstage area following a loss to Reigns and Uso in the tag-team opener.

The severity of the injury Breakker is dealing with is unclear, however it appears from the footage embedded below that he is suffering from a leg injury of some kind, as he is clearly favoring one leg as he hobbles up steps with the help of a WWE official.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as additional information regarding the injury status of Bron Breakker continues to surface.