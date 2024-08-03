Bron Breakker is looking to tangle with The Undertaker.

The former two-time NXT Champion spoke with Chris Van Vilet ahead of today’s SummerSlam premium live event, where Breakker will be challenging Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. During the chat, Breakker was asked about the Deadman’s visit to NXT on the October 10th, 2023, episode. This is what he had to say:

Nobody really knew he was coming. So that was like a game-time thing out there. So a lot of the stuff you guys were seeing was organic, legitimate reactions. I loved it, man. It was super fun just to be a part of that with him. It’s Undertaker, you know? I mean, just being in the same ring as him is a huge, huge deal.

Breakker later calls out Taker, saying that if he wants one more match he can get it with him.

I think he’s still got it. So, if you want one more, you know where to find me.

At WWE Money In The Bank Breakker unsuccessfully challenged Zayn for the I.C. title. You can check out his full interview below.