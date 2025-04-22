Following the fallout from WrestleMania 41 (Night One), this week’s episode of WWE RAW closed with a chaotic main event segment featuring Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

Rollins received a mixed chorus of chants for CM Punk and Roman Reigns before taking the mic to remind the WWE Universe of his status as “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary.” He bragged about outshining both Reigns and Punk, even claiming to have “stolen” Heyman from them, while basking in the glory of his WrestleMania 41 victory.

Before Rollins could fully revel in the spotlight, CM Punk stormed the ring, cutting him off mid-promo. Punk unleashed a flurry of offense, cornering Rollins before turning his attention to Heyman. That distraction gave Rollins enough time to recover and ambush Punk from behind.

Rollins then brutalized Punk, capping it off with a stomp as Heyman proudly declared Rollins the new face of the industry. But just as the show seemed ready to fade to black, Roman Reigns made a shocking appearance and floored Rollins with a thunderous spear.

In a twist no one saw coming, Bron Breakker emerged from the crowd and intercepted Reigns before he could target Heyman. Breakker speared Reigns through the barricade, leaving the Tribal Chief laid out.

The night ended with Breakker, Rollins, and Heyman standing tall together in the ring, hinting at the formation of a powerful new alliance poised to shake up WWE’s landscape.

CM PUNK IS BEATING SETH ROLLINS ASS OH SHIT 🤯#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/oIOYooDn6a — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 22, 2025

Seth Rollins isn’t the ONLY one to align with Paul Heyman… 😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/qBEm8egaQN — WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2025

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER was furious after losing his title to Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania 41 (Night One), and he didn’t hesitate to unleash his frustration on the commentary team.

GUNTHER confronted Michael Cole over his perceived bias toward Jey Uso during the match. When Cole defended himself by saying, “I’m not the one who tapped out,” the situation quickly escalated.

GUNTHER ripped off Cole’s headset and locked him in a rear-naked choke. Pat McAfee rushed in to intervene, only to be choked out by GUNTHER as well before officials managed to separate them.

Members of “The Pat McAfee Show” tried to help, but security held them back. McAfee eventually made it backstage, though he was visibly struggling to breathe.

Following the chaos, Joe Tessitore stepped in to replace McAfee on commentary.

To close out the second hour of WWE RAW, Jey Uso celebrated his World Heavyweight Championship victory with the crowd.

He wasn’t alone in the moment — Sami Zayn made his return to WWE after several weeks away, joining the new champion in the ring to share in the celebration. Zayn admitted it was tough being sidelined during Uso’s intense feud with GUNTHER, expressing his regret for not being there but emphasizing how proud he was of Uso’s triumph at WrestleMania 41 (Night One).

As the celebration continued, Jimmy Uso also made a surprise return, reuniting with his brother and adding to the emotional close of the segment.

Jimmy Uso joins Sami and Jey Uso for the hugging #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/WfbTHKK9Js — NukemTalksWrestling (@NukemWrestling) April 22, 2025

In his first title defense, Dominik Mysterio successfully retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship against PENTA on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

Just one night after capturing the title, Dominik put it on the line — and with a little help from a returning JD McDonagh, he managed to walk away still champion.

McDonagh made a surprise return, shoving Penta off the top turnbuckle and right into the waiting arms of Mysterio, who followed up with a devastating 619 and a frog splash to seal the victory over the lucha brother.