Bron Breakker recently spoke with Yahoo’s Anthony Sulla-Heffinger to promote Tuesday’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special, where he will challenge NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa in the main event. Below are a few highlights:

Living up to being the son of Rick Steiner, wanting to make his family proud:

“I don’t really pay attention to the noise. I don’t get a big head or read too much into the hype. I have had high expectations my whole life in athletics, being Rick Steiner’s son, I have had to live up to that my whole life so it’s really nothing new. Sure, the stakes are higher now because this is the profession my family was in and they laid the groundwork for me years ago, but I just want to make my family proud, make this company proud.”

Wanting to make it to WWE his whole life:

“I wanted to be in WWE for my entire life, more so than football. This is where I wanted to end up. I took football as far as I could take it but when the door closed, it was time to join WWE. I was chomping at the bit.”

