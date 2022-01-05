Bron Breakker recently spoke with Andreas Hale of SportingNews.com to promote tonight’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special, where he will headline against NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. Below are a few highlights from the interview:

What should we expect to see from you in this rematch that we didn’t see the first time around?

I think we are going to see a more polished Bron Breakker this time around. I’m not going to make the same mistakes that I made before. Kudos to him because he exposed me as being inexperienced, as he said he would. I know what he’s about and how tough he is. I know that I’m up against the best in the business, and I’m up for the challenge. It’s going to be a hard-hitting battle. I’m not going to make the same mistakes I made the first time, and it’s going to be a war.

What would winning the NXT Championship mean to you?

It means everything. It would be the greatest moment of my life to win that title, ascend to a leadership role to represent the company, and a great honor for my career.

Would you say that you are more ready now to be champion than you were the first time you faced Ciampa?

Absolutely. It starts with practice; it starts with practice on the field, as we say in football. I have the greatest coaches in the world. We have the greatest group of people at the Performance Centers to help us be successful and perfect our craft. I’m just going to rely on my training.

