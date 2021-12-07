Bron Breakker spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso right after Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames main event win, and commented on his legendary pro wrestling family members – his father Rick Steiner, and his uncle Scott Steiner.

Breakker’s original goal was to play pro football, and he signed as an undrafted free agent in April 2020 to the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, but now he believes he has found his calling, just like his father and uncle. Breakker commented on the advice and pointers he receives from Rick and Scott, The Steiner Brothers.

“The path that my family has paved for me is something I have always wanted to do,” he said. “I’m very blessed and privileged to be in a spot where I can look to my family for advice. They always give me great advice and pointers of where I can improve.”

Breakker came up short against NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa back at Halloween Havoc in late October, but has teased that he will be coming for another shot at the NXT Title now that WarGames is over. Breakker vs. Ciampa II is rumored for the NXT New Year’s Evil episode on January 4.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.