WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker retained his title over Grayson Waller in the Steel Cage main event of Saturday’s NXT Vengeance Day event last Saturday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Breakker recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and commented on what the match meant, and how it was to be on the road with the brand.

“It was refreshing to go out and wrestle in front of a crowd like we had in Charlotte,” Breakker said. “That city is known for being great wrestling fans, so it was cool that they were into NXT. And that match was a reminder of who I am and what I’m about. I want to represent this brand and be the leader. I’m working to put a stamp on it. You know what you’re going to get, which is my very best.”

Vengeance Day ended with Carmelo Hayes coming out to stare Breakker down while Breakker celebrated on top of the cage. Hayes vs. Breakker is now expected to take place at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 Weekend. The match will be significant as Breakker and Hayes signed with WWE in the same Performance Center Class, and have been seen as top talents of the current generation. Breakker commented on the upcoming match.

“It’s time. I have a lot of respect for Carmelo Hayes, and this has been a long time coming. It’s time to settle the debate on who is the best,” Breakker said.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.