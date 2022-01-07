NXT champion Bron Breakker recently spoke with DAZN about a variety of topics, including his thoughts on working with Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and how validated he feels after winning NXT’s top prize. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says NXT title win has finally made it feel like he’s out of Rick and Scott Steiner’s shadow:

Yeah, I would like to say that I’m on my own way. I do some things that are similar to them. He’s my dad. Things are gonna be similar. He’s my dad (laughs). They’re my family. It’s more of me paying tribute to them and paying my respects because they laid the groundwork for me. They paved the way, and it’s my job to pay my respects as a young guy and as my dad’s son to make him proud and to make my uncle proud and to be respectful and carry on what they’ve laid for me and make my own way.

