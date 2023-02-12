NXT Champion Bron Breakker had made his pick for today’s NFL Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Breakker recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about his time playing football, which included him entering the NFL combine in hopes of a career in the league. He would get signed as an undrafted free agent to the Baltimore Ravens, but would eventually get cut by the team.

During the champ’s time at the combine, he trained next to the current Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was an MVP Finalist for this season. This is the reason he’s picking the Eagles to defeat the Chiefs today and become champions of the world.

I’ve got the Eagles. I did some training with Jalen Hurts for the combine, and that short time I got to be a part of that process with him was great. He’s a hard worker, he’s a stud and I’m pulling for him.

Like Breakker, The Eagles had a dominant 2022 and will look to cap that off with a Lombardi Trophy.