Big things are in store for Bron Breakker.

The former NXT tag champion and two-time NXT Champion has been dominating individuals ever since he was drafted to Monday Night Raw. A new report has since surfaced revealing that Breakker is someone the WWE Universe should get used to.

According to WrestleVotes, Breakker is expected to become a major focus for WWE once the company makes its official move to Netflix. It is noted that Breakker has been impressing “many higher-ups” with his raw intensity and gritty performances. One source told WV ‘With his age, speed, look, and pedigree, this rare combination of talents isn’t to be overlooked.’

Breakker began his stint with WWE in 2021, where he quickly rose as one of the must-see stars in the NXT brand. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide updates on his push.