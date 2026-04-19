The Dogs were barking in Sin City on Saturday night.

At the WrestleMania 42 Saturday night one premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, Seth Rollins went one-on-one against Gunther.

After a long, hard-fought, back-and-forth battle between “The Career Killer” and “The Visionary,” things came to a shocking conclusion after a familiar face returned with an assist.

Bron Breakker ran down to the ringside area, turning Seth Rollins inside-out with a massive spear, which led to Gunther choking out Rollins inside the ring for the victory.

Once the match wrapped up, Breakker sprinted down the long WrestleMania entrance aisle and hit another spear to Rollins. Paul Heyman then came out and he and Breakker hugged to end the post-match scene.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.