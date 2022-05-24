WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker says he regrets his tribal-style tattoo, which was inspired by WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

Breakker appeared on the “Out of Character” podcast with Ryan Satin this week and revealed that Goldberg inspired him to get similar ink on his arm when he was 18. Breakker knows now that it was a mistake.

“I liked Goldberg growing up, he’s one of my favorite wrestlers of all time,” Breakker said. “But I wish I didn’t have the tattoo, to be honest with you. The similarity, I was 18 at the time when I got it, it was obviously a mistake but it is what it is. He was one of my favorites growing up, had a few favorites. Triple H was probably my all-time favorite, obviously my dad and uncle too.”

Randy Orton previously spoke with Satin and also talked about his tribal-style ink, and revealed that his tattoo artist offered to make his tattoo similar to Goldberg’s, but not exact. Breakker noted that he plans on adding more to his left arm, similar to what Orton has done.

“Mine’s not the exact same either but they don’t like it,” Breaker said. “Probably [will get more to cover it up]. That’s not a priority right now, I’m not worried about it but I’ll get around to it whenever I do. Not super concerned with it but I’m sure I’ll get something to go with it, we’ll see.”

Breakker is scheduled to face Duke Hudson in a non-title match on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode. He will then defend his title against Joe Gacy on June 4 at NXT In Your House, in a match where Gacy will become champion if Breakker is disqualified.

