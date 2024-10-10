During a recent appearance on the “Conversations with The Wrestling Classic” podcast, WWE Superstar Bron Breakker commented on what’s next for him after losing the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On winning the Intercontinental Title: “It was cool man. It was just such a really cool, full circle moment for me. And then…it’s something I can hold over my uncle Scott’s head, as something he’s never done. He loves to give me crap all the time.”

On what’s next for him after losing the title: “In terms of where I’m heading, what’s next for me, I don’t really know, but I think a lot’s at my disposal right now. I think I have options. I think I can go for the Intercontinental Championship. I have a right to have a rematch for that. I also could go for GUNTHER and for the World Heavyweight Championship. I think those are all things that are at my disposal right now. These are decisions I have to make, just for what’s best for me. So we’ll see. I don’t know.”

In other news, Brock Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, scored a touchdown during Wednesday night’s game between Jacksonville State and New Mexico State.

Taking to Twitter, Steiner praised his son with a little math. He wrote,

“All receivers are not created equal….the numbers don’t lie, he had a 141 2/3 chance of scoring a touchdown.”