NXT champion Bron Breakker recently spoke with Fightful about all things pro-wrestling, including when he found out he’d be debuting for the developmental brand, and how his main focus has always been about improving his skills inside the squared circle. Highlights from the interview are below.

When he found out he’d be making his NXT 2.0 debut:

“The day before. The night before.”

Says he didn’t have any plans in his head about his debut and just wanted to focus on improving in the squared circle:

“I didn’t (have plans in my head). The dynamic was a bit different back then. Things were different. I was just focused on the daily training and trying to get better. I still have a ton of work to do and I’m still new. During that time, I was brand new. All I was focused on was practice and being on time and those things.”