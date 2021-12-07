WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker acknowledges that his pro wrestling work have been inspired by his father, Rick Steiner, and uncle Scott Steiner, but says he’s interested in emulating other WWE Hall of Famers as well.

Breakker recently spoke with ViBe & Wrestling and talked about being inspired by names like Triple H, Bill Goldberg, Steve Austin, and Kurt Angle.

“Triple H I would have to go with, he is one for sure,” Breakker said. “I just really liked his style. He didn’t have to do high-flying stuff because he was a big power guy. He was just a beast. I like Goldberg a lot, I like Steve Austin. I like Kurt Angle as well.

“I watch pretty much all those guys. I watch those guys back on a regular basis for the knowledge, maybe I can learn some more psychology about the match or what story they’re telling and why they’re doing certain stuff.”

Breakker led Team 2.0 (Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Tony D’Angelo) to victory over Team Black & Gold (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, LA Knight, Pete Dunne) at Sunday’s NXT WarGames event. After coming up short against Ciampa at Halloween Havoc in late October, Breakker has made it clear that he is ready to challenge Ciampa again.

Stay tuned for more.

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quote)

