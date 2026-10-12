Bron Breakker has experienced his share of hard hits throughout his athletic career, both on the football field and inside the squared circle.

Before signing with WWE, Breakker played college football at Kennesaw State University and briefly spent time with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. He eventually transitioned to professional wrestling, reporting to WWE’s developmental system in Orlando in 2021.

During a recent interview with The Kickoff, Breakker was asked about the hardest hit he ever took during his football career, as well as the hardest hit he has delivered in WWE.

“Hardest hit I’ve taken in football was at preseason practice going into my senior year,” Breakker recalled. “Linebacker that transferred in was a great player, All-American, his name was Charlie Patrick.”

Breakker made it clear that the encounter with Patrick stood out above anything else he experienced during his playing days.

“Really, really good player. That’s the hardest I’ve ever been hit on the football field.”

When the conversation shifted to professional wrestling, Breakker had a different answer in mind. Rather than identifying the hardest hit he had taken, he singled out social media personality IShowSpeed as the recipient of his most devastating shot.

“In WWE, the hardest I’ve ever hit somebody, we’ve gotta go with IShowSpeed,” Breakker said. “He hasn’t been back since.”

Breakker famously delivered a spear to IShowSpeed during the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble match, sending the popular streamer crashing to the mat in a moment that quickly went viral.