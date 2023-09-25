Bron Breakker calls out Roman Reigns.

The former NXT Champion let it be known during an interview with the Stick To Wrestling program that he believes he has a way better spear than The Tribal Chief, explaining that when he delivers the maneuver his opponent usually doesn’t get up.

Yeah, sure. Roman is the WWE Universal Champion, ‘The Tribal Chief,’ the greatest, whatever you want to call it. Roman is fantastic, and he’s all the great things that he says he is. But when I Spear people, they don’t get up. I try to inflict as much pain as I can on my opponents. There is a difference, when you turn on the tape, between me spearing someone and then when he does it, cut and dry. So that’s not up for me to decide. I know my Spear is better. There’s no debate. Just turn on the tape. All my combine numbers here at the PC prove that nobody is faster than me, nobody can jump higher or further or side to side, anything. I am the best athlete here. There’s no debate, really. Turn on the tape. Mine’s clearly better.

Elsewhere in the interview, Breakker predicted that he will headline a WrestleMania in the future with another star in NXT. Check out those comments by clicking here.

