NXT champion Bron Breakker recently spoke with the Orlando Sentinel about a wide range of topics, including when he decided he wanted to be a wrestler, and how he never had a backup plan because he had faith he would succeed. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he knew wrestling was his home the moment he stepped into the ring:

“On my first day training at the Performance Center, the first time I stepped foot into the ring, I knew this was where I belonged. It’s what I was born to do.”

When he wanted to go to WWE:

“The first time I really saw WWE as my future was after WrestleMania 27. The Undertaker and Triple H in Atlanta. My brother brought a cup home with all the pictures on it, I looked at Triple H on the cup, looking all jacked, and said, ‘I want to be like him.’ I was 13. I realized my father and uncle did this (for a living), but right then I realized it was all I wanted to be my entire life.”

Says he had no backup plan other than wrestling:

“To be honest with you, I didn’t have any. Wrestling was in my blood. In my family, it’s what we do.”

Learning at the WWE PC:

“I’ve had to learn the art of sports entertainment and the art of storytelling. It isn’t always about how you do things, it’s about why. And that’s what I’m still learning every single day, in the ring, in the gym, in the film room. I’ll never stop.”