NXT champion Bron Breakker recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on the NXT brand, how the culture is really helping him learn the business, and whether he’s interested in adding any new maneuvers to his arsenal. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he’s had a great experience in NXT:

“You know, I think it’s been really cool, obviously, and been a great experience for me. I accept it as a challenge; they just throw me out in the mix and just say, ‘Go.’ I think that’s, in my opinion, the best way to learn is just be thrown into the fire and sink or swim. I’m loving the experience, man. I’m enjoying the process. It’s been so much fun.”

Who helped him grow in NXT:

“Really, all of them, man. It’s really hard to name a select few. The WWE Performance Center as a whole is fantastic, man. I just can’t say enough good things about our culture there and what we’re about.”

Whether he would add any high-risk maneuvers to his move-set:

“I don’t know. I’ll cross that bridge when I get [there]. I don’t know. We’ll see. I like to think of myself as a brawler. I’m not a flippity… I don’t need to do that. I don’t know. We’ll see.”