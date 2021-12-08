NXT superstar Bron Breakker recently spoke with Timesnownews about his goals in WWE, which include a run as NXT champion, a future match at WrestleMania, but most importantly, how he hopes to be a longterm reliable talent for the company for years to come. Highlights are below.

His goals to become NXT champion and later, work WrestleMania:

It starts with me becoming the NXT Champion. I think that’s my first goal in sight right now. That’s objective number one. Then long-term, I want to be in WrestleMania. Whether that’s a Main Event, whether that’s being the World Champion going into the show, or whether that’s winning a Championship at WrestleMania. No matter what the scenario is, I want to be at WrestleMania.

How he hopes to become a reliable talent for WWE down the line: