NXT champion Bron Breakker was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including whether his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, would ever consider returning to the square circle to tag with him. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Whether he would tag with his father, Rick Steiner:

“No, he won’t do it. He’s just one of those people that, in his prime, he was a beast back in the day, 300 pounds and behind the neck press 365 (pounds) for sets of ten. He was nuts. He did 20 years in the business, at the top of the tag team division or singles division for pretty much the entire time. I think he’s at peace with his career and performing. He thinks it’s good. He’s satisfied with what he was able to accomplish and just walk away and transition into other stuff. He’s made a big transition, he’s been on the school board for 20 years if he gets re-elected this year and he’s been doing real estate for a long time. He’s busy. He has no interest in doing it [wrestling] anymore.”

Whether he would team with Scott Steiner:

“That would be fun. I don’t know, never say never, I guess. I would love to do something with him, but I don’t know, I guess we’ll see.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)