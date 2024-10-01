Could WWE fans see a return of The Steiner Brothers duo of Rick and Scott Steiner?

It’s not likely.

But they could see part of it!

During a recent appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic

“I think it’s there if we need it,” he said of potential Steiner Bros involvement in WWE. “I think if it works creatively, if we’re in a spot where that’s needed, we have it at our disposal at any time. Personally, I’d rather save that for something that’s huge, like pay-per-view or PLE. If I had it my way, that’s something I would save for a PLE.”

Breakker elaborated, noting that while his father, “The Dog-Faced Gremlin” Rick Steiner is definitely retired and likely wouldn’t consider it, his uncle, “Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner very well might consider it.

“I know that my dad, for sure, is not interested in getting in the ring,” he added. “Yeah, I think he’s just moved on from that. As far as my Uncle Scott, I’m sure he wouldn’t mind getting in there,” Breakker adds. “I think that’d be a cool thing for them to do with me, but I don’t know. We’ll just have to see. We have that. We got that one in our back pocket. My cousin’s on his way up. We’ll see what he does. Yeah, we’ll see.”

