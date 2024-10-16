The dogs will be barking when WWE Speed returns next Wednesday afternoon.

As noted, the WWE Speed No. 1 Contender’s Tournament kicked off on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, with Sheamus defeating Giovanni Vinci to advance to the quarterfinals.

Sheamus will square off against the winner of the next opening round match in the ongoing tournament, which is scheduled to take place next Wednesday afternoon.

The bout will feature former WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker going one-on-one against the LWO’s Cruz Del Toro. The winner will move on to face Sheamus to determine one of the spots in one of the semifinal matches in the WWE Speed No. 1 Contender’s Tournament.

WWE Speed airs every Wednesday at Noon Eastern Time on X (#WWESpeed).