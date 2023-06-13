Bron Breakker is set to address WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on tonight’s WWE NXT.

Breakker issued a challenge to Rollins last Tuesday, and as of Sunday the internal plan was for Rollins to be on tonight’s show. However, WWE has updated their NXT preview for tonight and now they are saying Bron will speak after issuing last week’s challenge.

“Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker stunned the WWE Universe when he called out Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and challenged him to a future World Heavyweight Championship Match. Breakker has not been shy about making his intentions known and taking what he wants, but will he get Rollins to agree to defend his title? Tune into NXT on USA at 8/7 C to hear what Breakker will have to say!,” WWE wrote in tonight’s preview.

WWE previously indicated that Rollins would be on tonight’s show. The promo for tonight, seen below, questions if Rollins will respond to the challenge.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s show, along with the aforementioned promo:

* Bron Breakker will speak, will WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins return to NXT to address Breakker’s challenge?

* Thea Hail will find out when she gets her shot at NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes looks for payback on Baron Corbin

* Edris Enofe vs. Malik Blade

* Thea Hail vs. Cora Jade

* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

* Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Tyler Bate and Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar defends against Nathan Frazer

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.