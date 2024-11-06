Today’s WWE Speed on X show was an eventful one.

Bron Breakker and Sheamus met in one-on-one action in the quarterfinals of the ongoing WWE Speed No. 1 Contender Tournament.

After the time-limit expired, it was announced that both Breakker and Sheamus were eliminated from the ongoing tourney. This led to a big pull-apart brawl between the two WWE main roster stars.

Scheduled for the next episode of WWE Speed on X is another tourney bout, with Dragon Lee going one-on-one against Akira Tozawa in what is now the finals of the tourney due to today’s double elimination.

The winner of the ongoing tourney earns a shot at reigning WWE Speed Champion Andrade.