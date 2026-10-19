Bron Breakker experienced a scary moment during WWE’s recent live event in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Breakker teamed with The Vision to face LA Knight, Penta and Oba Femi in six-man tag team action when a move went wrong.

During the match, Breakker attempted his signature Frankensteiner on Knight, who managed to avoid the maneuver. Breakker lost his balance and fell backward, appearing to strike his head on the mat.

The referee immediately checked on Breakker following the awkward landing. Despite the incident, Breakker was able to continue wrestling and finish the match.

As of this writing, neither WWE nor Breakker has publicly commented on the incident. There has also been no confirmation of an injury or whether the fall will affect his upcoming in-ring schedule.

Breakker previously missed several weeks of action earlier this year after undergoing surgery for a hernia injury in February. He eventually returned at WrestleMania 42, where he attacked Seth Rollins to set up their subsequent rivalry.

Bron Breakker is advertised for one-on-one action against Penta on the 10/19 episode of WWE Raw in San Diego, CA.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE House Show Results From Honolulu, HI. 10/17/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.