NXT superstar Bron Breakker spoke with Daily DDT to hype this evening’s WarGames pay per view, where Breakker teams up with Grayson Waller, Tony D’Angelo and Carmelo Hayes to battle Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight, and NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he came up with the Bron Breakker moniker:

We were just sitting around one day and I’m like, ‘Well, when I used to block people in football, I used to try to break them in half. That was literally what I tried to do: snap them in half and break them. What if I’m the breaker? I break people, Breakker, and then it came to me. Bron is part of my first name and that’s what we went with.

Says he wants to make a name for himself separate from the Steiner legacy: