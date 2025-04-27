Bron Breakker has made a name for himself with his brutal spears — and he’s ready to add a major celebrity to his highlight reel.

Earlier this year at the WWE Royal Rumble, Breakker made headlines after delivering a massive spear to YouTube star iShowSpeed in a viral moment. Since then, Breakker’s devastating spears have continued to generate buzz across social media, further cementing his reputation for explosive impact.

Now, Breakker has his sights set on another big name. Appearing on the latest episode of The Gorilla Position podcast, Breakker was asked which celebrity he’d like to spear next. Without hesitation, he named music superstar Travis Scott.

“I believe Travis Scott — I think we owe him one, don’t we?” Breakker said with a grin. “So whenever he decides to come back, he probably won’t now that I’ve said something.”

As noted, Travis Scott has been training for a WWE tag-team match with John Cena, and Bad Bunny as one of the rumored opponents.

It sounds like Bron Breakker wants in on that one.

