Bron Breakker will face Baron Corbin this Saturday at WWE NXT No Mercy.

During an interview on the Stick to Wrestling Podcast, he was asked about the goal of headlining a WrestleMania. Breakker believes that one day, he will be in that spot NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

“I’m so driven and so goal-oriented and so just focused on my craft and trying to evolve and be great and trying to learn and take in the knowledge that I’m being taught and implement it in the way that I would. My attention to detail and the learning process is unmatched in this sport I think. Just about how much I pay attention and write things down and just how eager I am to learn and I think that just goes back to my coaching and stuff when I was in college because that was burned into my brain on a daily basis so just attention to detail, small things matter and little things, you know? So yeah, 100 percent, one day I will main event WrestleMania. I’m sure that it’ll be with him (Carmelo Hayes), more than one occasion.”

