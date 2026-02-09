Bron Breakker’s recent absence from WWE programming now has a medical explanation.

According to Dave Meltzer, Breakker recently underwent surgery to address a hernia, with no current timetable established for his return to action.

“Bron Brekker had surgery for a serious hernia,” Meltzer wrote via F4WOnline.com. “No word on how long he’ll be out.”

Breakker was last physically involved during the men’s Royal Rumble match. Entering at number two, he was attacked before reaching the ring by a masked individual heavily implied to be Seth Rollins. The attacker delivered a stomp and exited through the crowd before Breakker eventually made his way into the match.

Despite pushing forward, Breakker’s night was short-lived, as he was eliminated by the number one entrant, Oba Femi.

The following night on Raw, Breakker appeared visibly enraged over what he perceived as an embarrassment at the Royal Rumble. He tore apart the ringside area and confronted the announce team, prompting WWE General Manager Adam Pearce to eject him from the building.

It added fuel to an already chaotic situation.

Earlier this week, it was also reported that Breakker had originally been penciled in to win the Royal Rumble match. However, late changes to WrestleMania plans reportedly resulted in Roman Reigns winning instead and selecting CM Punk as his opponent for WrestleMania 42.