WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend the title next Tuesday.

WWE has announced that Breakker will defend the NXT Title against Von Wagner next week, November 15, on the USA Network.

Wagner attacked Breakker to end last week’s show after NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly retained over Breakker and NXT North American Champion Wes Lee. Breakker and Wagner will join Grayson Waller on The Grayson Waller Effect this Tuesday night.

Breakker last retained at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 28, defeating JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov in a Triple Threat.

Alba Fyre challenging NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose is also official for the November 17 NXT episode.

Below is the current line-up for this week’s NXT:

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Hank Walker

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Andre Chase

* Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes for the last time

* Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp in a 5 Minute Challenge

* Alba Fyre promises to take out Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker and challenger Von Wagner join Grayson Waller on The Grayson Waller Effect

