Another update has surfaced regarding the status of WWE Superstar “Big” Bronson Reed.

The pro wrestling star surfaced on social media on Sunday evening to comment on rumors regarding specific details on the injury he suffered that is keeping him on the sidelines from WWE action.

“Let’s clear up some things,” Reed wrote. “Dirt sheets report ankle fracture or injury. I unfortunately smashed my talus bone completely in half, I had it surgically repaired with screws and fragments taken out.”

Reed continued, “Also had some bone marrow taken from my hip and put into my foot. Now this means I won’t be at Raw Netflix Premiere, don’t expect a rumble surprise, and the biggest loss is no [WrestleMania]. Please keep up with me on social media at this time. Understand I’ve had a serious injury, undergone serious surgery, and have serious implications from that. It’s not merely a fracture!”

Reed suffered the injury doing a Tsunami splash through a table off the top of a cage during the WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series 2024 premium live event in Vancouver, British Columbia.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding “Big” Bronson Reed continues to surface.