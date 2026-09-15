Bronson Reed has addressed his controversial unscripted interaction with Oba Femi from the September 7 episode of WWE Raw.

The moment occurred after The Vision attacked Femi and stood over him in the ring. Reed placed his foot on Femi while celebrating, only for Femi to immediately knock it away. The brief exchange quickly gained attention from fans on social media.

Speaking with Craig O’Donoghue of The West Sport (see video below), Reed remained in character while discussing the incident, saying he was simply trying to assert his dominance over Femi.

“Oh, I think you got to remember I am the top dog,” Reed said. “I’m always going to assert dominance, and that’s what I would try to do. He’s very much the same.”

Reed pointed to Femi knocking his foot away as evidence that both men are determined to establish themselves at the top of WWE.

“That’s why he obviously hit my foot off,” Reed continued. “If people have speculation about these things, then go for it. Speculate.

“But of course, both of us want to be number one, and we’re going to do whatever it takes to be number one.”

Reed returned to WWE television at Sunday Night’s Main Event on September 6 after nearly seven months away from action. He interfered in Bron Breakker’s match against Femi, causing a disqualification before aligning himself with The Vision.

The issues between Femi and The Vision continued the following night on Raw when Femi interrupted the group’s segment.

It was subsequently reported that WWE officials were caught off guard by the interaction between Reed and Femi, while the unscripted moment also generated plenty of speculation among fans online.