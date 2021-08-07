As noted, 12 WWE NXT talents were released earlier tonight. You can click here for that report.

Bronson Reed took to Twitter and reacted to his release, tagging AEW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW and ROH.

“Just got released from @WWE This monster is back on the loose … you don’t know WHAT you’ve just done. #WWE [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] [email protected],” Reed wrote.

Ari Sterling also commented after his release was revealed. He commented on how his previous name, Alex Zayne, is better than his WWE character.

Sterling wrote, “Alex Zayne > Ari Sterling”

