New WWE NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed has been announced for tomorrow’s show.

WWE has announced that Reed will appear on Tuesday’s NXT episode to officially kick off The Colossal Era. This will be his first appearance since winning the title from Johnny Gargano in last week’s Steel Cage main event.

Stay tuned for more on this week’s NXT on the USA Network, and be sure to join us for live coverage tomorrow night at 8pm. Below is the updated line-up for this week:

* New NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed will address fans

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross defends against Finn Balor in the main event

* Franky Monet makes her “World Premiere” in-ring debut

* Bobby Fish returns to the ring vs. Pete Dunne

* Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez

* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase appears for a “Million Dollar Face-Off” with Cameron Grimes

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.