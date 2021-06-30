Bronson Reed took to Twitter and issued a statement following his loss to new WWE NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in last night’s NXT main event.

As noted, this week’s NXT main event saw Scott capture the NXT North American Title by defeating Reed, thanks to interference by the other members of Hit Row. The two had been feuding for the past few weeks, and Reed had just won the title back on the May 18 NXT show, by defeating Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage match.

In an update, Reed apologized to his supporters for failing them. He also asked what’s next, in a teaser for the future.

“My fans, my friends, my family. My wife. I failed you. I’m sorry. Now what? @WWENXT,” Reed wrote.

As soon as Reed dropped the title to Scott, the rumors & speculation on his WWE main roster call-up picked up in a major way. As we’ve noted, Reed has been rumored for a main roster call-up in the WWE Draft, which takes place on the August 30 RAW and the September 3 SmackDown. He has been brought to recent RAW and SmackDown shows so that officials could get a better look, and now this title change could be a sign that they plan to call him up sooner than the Draft. Reed wrestled Robert Roode in a SmackDown dark match two weeks ago, and then defeated Drew Gulak on last week’s WWE Main Event episode. These matches were held as a way for officials to get a closer look at Reed. NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Shotzi Blackheart were also brought to RAW and SmackDown so that officials could get a better look at them.

There is no word yet on what WWE has planned for Reed now. Santos Escobar recently continued their singles feud, but there was no mention of Escobar on this week’s NXT show.

Stay tuned for more on Reed’s future. You can see his full tweet below:

