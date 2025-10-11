Bronson Reed is on his way to the top.

And when he goes up top, he always comes crashing down with what usually ends up being a career-changing Tsunami.

“The Original Tribal Chief” once again found this out first-hand on Saturday morning.

After returning for his first match back since being taken out on a stretcher following an attack from The Vision duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, which included the aforementioned top-rope Tsunami, Roman Reigns suffered only his second loss in singles action in several years.

In what is only his second recorded loss in one-on-one competition in approximately five years, Roman Reigns came up short in his attempt to get revenge on Bronson Reed in their advertised Australian Street Fight at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

The Australian Street Fight between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed kicked things off at the WWE premium live event from Perth, and when it was all said-and-done, it was “Auzzilla” who picked up a big win in his home country after scoring a pinfall over “The OTC” following a top-rope Tsunami.

It was the events that led up to the finish, however, that likely sealed Reigns fate.

As has been the case over the past few weeks, issues within the original Bloodline trio of Reigns, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, ultimately led to Reigns’ big defeat to Reed.

After coming out to try and even up the numbers disadvantage Reigns found himself in during the match after Bron Breakker came to the ring, an accident by The Usos that saw Jey Uso spear Reigns through a table in the corner of the ring led to “The OTC” losing his offensive lead in the contest before ultimately, seconds later, Reed finished him off for the history-making victory.

Once the match wrapped up, for a few minutes, the family drama played out live in the ring in front of the Australian crowd in attendance, as Reigns scolded Uso for his actions and made it clear that “this thing only works when we win!” Fans chanted “Someone’s in trouble!” at Uso afterwards.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com today for the best live WWE Crown Jewel: Perth results coverage from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

Our coverage is underway now, and you can follow along all show long by reading our live WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.